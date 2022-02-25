Andriy Yarmolenko sits out Wolves game as West Ham give Ukraine winger time off

West Ham have granted Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko compassionate leave so he will miss the visit of Wolves.

Vladimir Coufal is out after groin surgery and fellow right-back Ryan Fredericks has a groin strain, so Ben Johnson will come in.

Manuel Lanzini is back in training after an Achilles problem but Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are still recovering from a knee injuries.

Nelson Semedo is likely to miss out for Wolves after hobbling off in the 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Thursday.

The full-back appeared to be struggling with his hamstring and was replaced by Jonny for his first appearance in 10 months following a serious knee injury.

Pedro Neto will be pushing for his first start having returned from a similar spell on the sidelines, while Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are fit.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Diop, Baptiste, Alese, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen, Vlasic, Antonio, Okoflex.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang.