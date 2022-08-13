Andy Murdoch rescues point for Ayr from Championship draw with Hamilton

Andy Murdoch scored an 85th-minute equaliser to earn Ayr a 2-2 draw at home to Hamilton and maintain both sides’ unbeaten starts to the cinch Championship season.

Murdoch crashed home a volley from the edge of the area to ensure Hamilton had to settle for a third straight draw.

Goals from Andy Winter and Daniel O’Reilly had turned the match in Hamilton’s favour after Dipo Akinyemi’s early opener, while the Ayr striker was also guilty of wasting a first-half penalty.

Ayr took the lead after only three minutes, Akinyemi knocking home the rebound after Daire O’Connor’s initial shot.

Hamilton levelled in stunning fashion after 14 minutes as Winter thumped home a long-range effort.

Akinyemi should have added to his tally, shooting against the outside of a post when through one-on-one with Ryan Fulton and then seeing the Hamilton goalkeeper save his 40th-minute penalty.

Akinyemi then had an effort ruled out for offside shortly after half-time.

Instead it was O’Reilly who gave Hamilton the lead by heading home Reegan Mimnaugh’s corner in the 73rd minute.

But they could not hold out as Murdoch struck to earn Ayr their second draw from their opening three games.