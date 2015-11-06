Angers 0 Rennes 2: Doucoure and Fernandes snap barren run

Rennes claimed a first Ligue 1 win in eight games by beating Angers 2-0 on Friday, subjecting their opponents to a first home defeat of the campaign.

Philippe Montanier's men had drawn five of their previous seven league outings 1-1, losing the other two, but turned in a clinical performance at the Stade Jean Bouin.

Abdoulaye Doucoure got the ball rolling in the fourth minute, timing his run perfectly to arrive and nod Pedro Henrique's cross home from inside the six-yard box.

It was just the second goal Angers had conceded at home all season, and their attempts to get back into the contest proved futile - centre-back Ismael Traore looked every inch a defender as he blazed over the crossbar from four yards shortly after the restart.

And Rennes capitalised with a swift counter-attack on the hour which resulted in Gelson Fernandes converting through a crowded penalty area.

Thomas Mangani saw a late penalty kept out by Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil to rub further salt in Angers' wounds.