Manchester United are currently preparing for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon, knowing that a defeat will virtually end their season.

Ruben Amorim’s side warmed for the Old Trafford clash by slumping to their 14th defeat of the Premier League season, this time going down 4-1 to Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

This latest defeat means that Manchester United remain 14th in the Premier League and set to endure their worst finish since before the competition was established in 1992.

Manchester United ponder move for in-form winger

The complexion of the season will change, however, if the club are able to win the Europa League, as this would mean not only winning a European trophy, but it would also see the club qualify for the Champions League, which would provide them with a significant and much-needed financial boost.

Amorim’s side shared a dramatic 2-2 draw with Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais last week, with Joshua Zirkzee thinking he had given his side a first-leg lead when he put Manchester United 2-1 up on 88 minutes, only for Rayan Cherki to capitalise on Andre Onana’s late error to level the scores.

And Cherki’s impressive performance that night appears to have come after the club had placed him on their radar as one to watch.

According to CaughtOffside, the Red Devils are ‘considering’ a move for the Lyon forward and submitted an enquiry over the 21-year-old during the January transfer window and are set to be back in for him when the summer window opens.

Cherki - who ranked at no.32 in FourFourTwo's list of the 50 most exciting teenagers in world football in 2023 - has scored eight times and clocked up nine assists so far in Ligue 1 this season, adding a further three goals in Europe, including poacher’s goal against Manchester United, when he reacted first to Onana’s poor parry.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are also said to be interested in Cherki, as are the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Cherki is currently valued at €35million by Transfermarkt and it’s easy to see why Manchester United and clubs are their stature would be interested in pursuing his signature.

The three-time France international will move into the final year of his current contract at Lyon next season, potentially opening the door for a cut-price move, while his ability to play across the front line will also appeal to Ruben Amorim, given his side’s issues in front of goal this season.