Angry Afobe hits back at Wolves after 'not trying' accusations

AFC Bournemouth forward Benik Afobe has slammed senior figures at former club Wolves, describing himself as "very hurt" and "shocked" after they criticised his level of commitment.

The 22-year-old almost joined Norwich City at the start of the season, but eventually secured a Premier League move by joining Bournemouth in January for around £10 million.

Prior to leaving Wolves, Afobe had scored nine times in the Championship and once more in the League Cup, but his approach was criticised on Thursday, with his old team's recruitment chief Kevin Thelwell suggesting the former Arsenal striker was "not trying".

Afobe angrily hit back on Twitter, insisting he had never behaved in an unprofessional manner, writing: "I wasn't going to comment but this is too shocking and very hurtful. I did my best it was hard for us all."

After hash-tagging the word scapegoat, Afobe added: "Some people at Wolves are hanging me out to dry to save their own backs but I won't let my reputation be tarnished. I scored 10 and was [in the] top 5 goalscorers in the league before I left and accused of not trying.

"I am a pro and wouldn't disrespect my team-mates. End of! I asked to leave but only because I wanted to play in the Premier League but I never told my team-mates or disrupted the changing room.

"I won't be commenting anymore, I have a good relationship with everyone at Wolves and the fans. Wish them the best. All about afcb [Bournemouth] for me now."

Thelwell had told the Express and Star: "You could list our entire first team squad and see that they were trying. Benik was no longer trying to play for us and that was undermining everything we were trying to achieve."

Wolves chief executive Jez Moxey, meanwhile, suggested Afobe and his camp had continuously attempted to engineer his exit.

Moxey added: "We said publicly that Benik would not be sold at all this season. It was a statement of intent and the owner backed us completely.

"I wasn't speaking to the Wolves fans, I was speaking to Benik's family, Norwich and any other Premier League club who were trying to undermine our relationship with Benik.

"We wanted to underline his place in the Wolves team. The reality is that he didn't want to play for Wolves. We wanted him to maintain his commitment to us so he could help us reach our goals.

"He wanted to leave, his advisors, his agents, his family and Norwich did everything they could to get Benik out of the club. He is now [earning] four times his wage."