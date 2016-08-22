Angry Handanovic critical of Inter

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic said he is angry with a lot of things after their surprising 2-0 loss to Chievo in the opening Serie A match of the season.

Life under new coach Frank de Boer got off to a disappointing start as Inter slumped to defeat at Chievo on Sunday.

Valter Birsa scored twice in the second half to see off Inter, who parted ways with coach Roberto Mancini two weeks out from the season on the back of heavy pre-season defeats to Tottenham (6-1), Bayern Munich (4-1) and Paris Saint-Germain (3-1).

"What am I angry about? A lot of things," Handanovic told Mediaset Premium. "There's not much to talk about today, we have to just turn the page and think about how we can work better.

"I could point to thousands of excuses but we all just need to work hard to find a way to react.

"It's difficult to put your finger on what was missing this evening. Was our fitness below peak condition? We're not at 100 per cent we've done a lot of travelling and had to do our preparations in this manner. I don't think that's the fault of a coach."

Defender Danilo D'Ambrosio was also scathing of Inter, warning fans to lower their expectations.

"I have to admit we must take heed of the Juventus mentality, as last season they managed to recover after a very difficult start," D'Ambrosio added via Sky Sport Italia.

"People have to realise this is no longer the Inter that won the treble and we don't have the kind of individual talent that allows us to play as individuals. We need to band together as a team and work hard with humility."