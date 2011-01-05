Angry Larissa fans attack team coach

Larissa players and staff were shocked after they were left stranded inside the vehicle for four hours as angry fans set up a blockade by lighting bonfires in front and behind the bus so it could not move when it arrived on Wednesday at a hotel in the Thessaly city.

Club captain and former Newcastle defender Nikos Dabizas attempted to get off the bus to try to calm the supporters during the blockade but returned swiftly after receiving a hail of verbal abuse, according to the club.

"We expected some kind of reaction from the supporters after this latest setback but it was still shocking to see their rage and disappointment reach such levels that they felt they needed to do that," a club spokesman told Reuters.

"Everybody is at fault for recent results, not just the coach. The only thing we can do now is to regroup and show that the team is capable of better things and worthy of a better position in the table."

Despite opening an impressive 16,000-capacity stadium in December, Larissa have struggled and Tuesday's defeat left the club rooted to the foot of the table with just 11 points from 16 matches.