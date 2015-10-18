Angry Squillaci labels Ibrahimovic a 's***'

Sebastien Squillaci described Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a "s***" who lacks respect after the Swedish striker scored twice in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 win over Bastia on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic's brace ensured the Ligue 1 champions maintained an unbeaten start to their title defence at the Stade Armand Cesari despite a limp display.

Sweden international Ibrahimovic - famed for his big personality - appeared to again ruffle feathers, with Squillaci seeking him out after the final whistle.

"You are a s***, you are not a great player, you have no respect for others, you should show respect," he was heard telling the striker on television cameras.

Ibrahimovic remained calm however, calling for the referee to intervene.

There were also ugly scenes outside the stadium as fans clashed following the final whistle - local police and firefighters were required to restore calm.