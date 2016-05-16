Anichebe set to leave West Brom

Victor Anichebe looks set to leave West Brom after sending a farewell message to the club's supporters.

The 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns since joining from Everton in 2013 and made just three Premier League starts this season.

"Thank you to all the West Brom fans for the support during my time at the club!" Anichebe wrote on Twitter on Monday. "I wish you all the best for the future. God bless."

Anichebe scored just nine goals in 63 appearances for the club.