Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?
There are 51 teams in total - how many can you get?
It's time for another FourFourTwo speciality - a thought-provoking trivia test!
We want to know how many of the 51 teams to have played at least one season in the Premier League you can remember. It's a big ask, but for some of you footballing-loving nerds out there, we think this one is relatively easy. Or is it?
The big hitters aren't likely to trip you up but when it comes to those relegation-threatened terrors from the late 1990s - it could prove to be a real curveball. Fancy your chances?
As mentioned, there are 51 teams in total to guess with some of them having featured in every single Premier League season since its existence.
Some, however, just one. Fancy a go?
All we want you to do is tell us who they are in no particular order. 10 minutes on the clock, 51 teams to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share them with your mates.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every player to have played for England under Lee Carsley?
Quiz! Can you guess the FFT cover star?
Quiz! Can you name the 100 most expensive transfers involving Brazilian footballers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the players, teams and coaches to have unlocked these landmark achievements?
Quiz! Can you name whether these players played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, both or neither?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.