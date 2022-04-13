Antonio Conte set to be in Tottenham dugout despite positive Covid test
By PA Staff published
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday’s match against Brighton despite testing positive for Covid-19.
Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been “appropriately distancing” to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side.
Tottenham expect the Italian to be symptom-free in time for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to Brighton.
Conte’s pre-match press conference will now take place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.
Tottenham are currently fourth in the table following a run of four straight wins, the most recent a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.
