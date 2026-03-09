Adidas re-launches classic 1990s United States retro denim kit

The 2026 World Cup gets underway in just over three months, as the globe's biggest tournament heads back to North America for the first time in 32 years.

This time, the United States will be co-hosting this edition of the tournament alongside its neighbours Canada and Mexico, but for fans of a certain age, this summer's edition will bring back memories of World Cup 94.

That was a summer dominated by Roberto Baggio's missed penalty, Diego Maradona's crazed celebration being immediately followed by a drugs ban, Bebeto inventing the 'baby cradle' goal celebration and also Diana Ross' opening ceremony miss.

Adidas bring back classic World Cup 94 kit

The original shirt was worn at the 1994 World Cup (Image credit: Adidas)

That period also played host to some iconic kit designs and this has inspired Adidas to bring back one of the most memorable shirts of that tournament.

The United States' 1994 'denim' away shirt was a classic of that era, with the jersey featuring a faux-denim texture accompanied by oversized white stars across the design.

The range also features a track top (Image credit: Adidas)

It was widely mocked at the time for its garishness, but the shirt has remained in the public consciousness and is now a cult classic. So much so that Adidas have now given it a second life.

"Featuring a washed-denim effect, scattered white stars and sharp red detailing at the collar and sleeves, the adidas U.S. Denim Jersey blends ‘90s-inspired aesthetics with modern streetwear influence," the German sportswear company said in a press release.

"The jersey preserves a bold visual language from the ‘90s, now engineered in lightweight performance fabric to elevate comfort, movement and versatility for today’s athlete and fan."

Inigo Turner, design director at Adidas Football, added: “This design leans into that spirit with bold graphics, fearless color and a belief that the game here should look and feel like it belongs to the people.”

The USMNT badge is missing from the shirt, as Nike hold the current contract with the US Soccer Federation, which is also why the re-launched shirt has been carefully worded as a 'U.S. Denim Jersey.'

Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas in the original World Cup 94 kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Accompanying the jersey is a pair of matching shorts, a track top and a denim cap.

The collection will be available to purchase from Tuesday, March 10, and although it sadly won't be worn by Mauricio Pochettino's side this summer, should prove to be a popular kit in the stands.

All we need now is for Mexico to follow suit with a Jorge Campos retro 1994 shirt and we'll be all set for this summer...