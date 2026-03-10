'The worst of us comes out at a football match' Ex-Celtic manager proposes lasting Scottish football ban after Old Firm scenes

Multiple arrests were made after trouble on the pitch following the full-time whistle in the latest Old Firm derby

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan has called for a ban on away supporters in the Old Firm derby.

Rangers hosted the Bhoys in the Scottish Cup quarter-final last weekend, which Celtic won 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

A number of away fans entered the pitch following the win, and were later met by home supporters, with skirmishes between the two sets ensuing.

Gordon Strachan believes it's not worth having both sets of fans in attendance at Old Firm games (Image credit: Getty Images)

There have since been nine arrests, for violence both inside and outside Ibrox, including one instance on a police officer as well as against a coach and player.

An investigation has also been launched into vandalism, graffiti and pyrotechnics being thrown in the stadium.

"It is an ugly, ugly end to what has been a superb game of football"Chaos breaks out on the pitch at Ibrox as both sets of fans end up on the pitch following Celtic's penalty shootout win over Rangers pic.twitter.com/m8cmSHEkGMMarch 8, 2026

Speaking to Covers.com World Cup betting, Strachan said: “It’s great to see two different sets of colours in the ground during an Old Firm game – but is it really worth it?

“I was personally happy when there was just one set of supporters in the stadium during the Old Firm. I know I’m in the minority – and people will argue that the atmosphere is not the same – but is it worth it giving what we saw yesterday?

“You’re putting police and staff at risk, and you’ve got fans running onto the pitch to attack people working there.”

Away supporters have been prevented from attending Old Firm derbies in recent years, and this was the first time Celtic were given the full Broomloan Road Stand since 2018, meaning around 7,500 of their fans were in the stadium.

“The world has become a nastier place in the past 30 years, Strachan continued. “Social media has made everything worse – some of the comments you see really are horrific and it builds up with both sides.

Both sets of fans were on the pitch after the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When people who are saying these things to each other on social media eventually meet, this is what happens. I’m afraid the worst of us comes out at a football match, and it’s just not worth it.”

The two sides are set to meet again later this season, with around 2,500 away fans currently pencilled in to attend.

The larger allocation given to Celtic on this occasion was to comply with Scottish Cup rules.

At the time of writing, neither club has released an official statement.