Appiah suffers suspected anterior cruciate injury

Crystal Palace forward Kwesi Appiah has suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty with Ghana.

Appiah spent all of last season on loan at Cambridge United and Reading, scoring seven goals in a total of 25 league appearances.

The 24-year-old is with the Ghana squad as they prepare for Monday's friendly with Togo, before an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritius on Sunday.

"Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah looks to have suffered a serious injury whilst away on international duty this week," a Palace statement read.

"The 24-year-old underwent tests on a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury, which he sustained during Ghana training."