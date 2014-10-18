Arabian Gulf League Wrap: Al Nasr, Al Ahli close gap

Jose Peseiro's Al Wahda have started the season in superb fashion, and would have expected to make it five wins from six outings at home to an Al Wasl team who had taken just five points from as many games prior to Saturday's fixture.

However, Al Wasl were unlucky not to come away from the Al-Nahyan Stadium with all three points, as they were twice pegged back in an entertaining contest.

Ederson gave the visitors the lead in the 24th minute, only for Sebastian Tagliabue to equalise from the spot 11 minutes later.

Caio restored Al Wasl's lead with 21 minutes remaining, but Amer Omar popped up late on to deny them an unlikely win.

Al Wahda's draw means both Al Nasr and Al Ahli now sit just three points adrift of top spot following their victories over Al Fujairah and Al Jazira respectively.

Ibrahima Toure struck a hat-trick in Al Nasr's resounding 5-1 success, while Grafite notched a brace as Al Ahli ran out 4-2 winners against Al Jazira - for whom the prolific Mirko Vucinic surprisingly failed to find the net.

Al Jazira remain on 11 points after their defeat at the Al-Rashid Stadium, and Al Ain are now only two points behind Eric Gerets' men, Al Nasr and Al Ahli after their 3-1 success over Al Dhafra.

At the other end of the table, Ajman picked up their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory at bottom club Al Ittihad Kalba.

Elsewhere, Emirates drew 1-1 at home to Al Sharjah and Bani Yas beat Al Shabab 2-0.