Arbeloa: Pique obsessed with Madrid

Alvaro Arebloa has hit out at Gerard Pique after he seemingly mocked Real Madrid for their Copa del Rey disqualification via Twitter.

Madrid were thrown out of the tournament for fielding Denis Cheryshev, who was due to serve a suspension, in their meeting with Cadiz last Wednesday, with the Barcelona defender posting a series of laughing emojis apparently in response.

It is not the first dig the Spain international has aimed at the club from the capital, having mocked Cristiano Ronaldo when celebrating Barca's treble triumph last tearm.

Arbeloa thinks his continued commentary could be due to a fixation with Madrid.

"Pique seems obsessed with us," Arbeloa said.

"One day, I'll go to a comedy club and Pique will be there, talking about Real Madrid.

"We'll leave our wounds open and reply at the right moment."

Barca have bragging rights in La Liga at present, sitting top and four points clear of their third-placed rivals.