Arfield wants Rangers to kick on after European comeback

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield knows they have to use their spectacular comeback against Braga to get their season going again.

But he has warned they have to make that happen rather than expecting things to fall into place.

Rangers’ sticky start to 2020 looked set to continue after they went two behind in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie, but they fought back to win 3-2.

Manager Steven Gerrard will now hope that is a watershed moment for their campaign in the wake of eight dropped Ladbrokes Premiership points since the winter break, seeing them slip away from leaders Celtic.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to face St Johnstone, Arfield said: “There’s been a lot made of the form since the winter break but certainly moments and big nights like that, the atmosphere and noise, it has to kickstart us.

“But the domestic and European are two completely different games. It’s difficult to replicate that sort of performance in terms of going after teams.

“The game we play gets pushed back to our top third. But in terms of the big moments, we need to take something from that.”

Arfield is also well aware that there is plenty of work to do in Portugal on Wednesday against a team who had won nine and drawn one of their 10 domestic games immediately before the first leg.

“Everyone that watched the game feels a little bit better themselves, all the players have a spring in their step,” Arfield said. “So it’s easy to feel good about it but in the bigger picture, in terms of the tie, it’s only half-time.

“They were a top, top team. At times they played some terrific football against our organisation. It came as no surprise how good technically they were.

“We got a good result but it means nothing if we don’t back it up next week.”