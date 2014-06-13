Argentina itching to get campaign underway

Alejandro Sabella's side will begin their attempt to win football's biggest prize for the third time against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday.

With the tournament taking place in Brazil, victory would be extra sweet given the rivalry between the South American giants.

For now, it's Bosnia on the mind of defender Federico Fernandez, who said: "Anxiety increases at this time. We really want to play the first game.

"We know Bosnia players have good technique and quality."

Fernandez appears set to be in Sabella's XI for the match, although his namesake Augusto Fernandez looks likely to miss out; the latter was not in a side notable for the absences of Ezequiel Lavezzi, Gonzalo Higuain and Fernando Gago during training on Friday.

One man who, as expected, did feature is Lionel Messi, who Augusto Fernandez reports looks in good spirits

"Lio is well," he enthused. "I am eager to see him wanting to power the rest (of the team)."