Argentina players boycott media after Lavezzi claims

Argentina players boycotted media duties after their win over Colombia following accusations made against attacker Ezequiel Lavezzi.

Lavezzi is taking legal action after a journalist suggested he was left out of the squad because he had been smoking cannabis.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win with a stunning free-kick and two assists.

Afterwards, the captain announced the players would no longer be speaking to the press.

Argentina confirmed the decision was down to the accusations directed at Lavezzi.

The victory, which ended a four-match winless run, saw Argentina jump into fifth in CONMEBOL qualifying.