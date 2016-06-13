Arnautovic: I want to stay in England

Wherever Marko Arnautovic plays next season, the Stoke City forward wants it to be in the Premier League.

But the Austria international, currently away on international duty at Euro 2016, refused to commit to Stoke with his contract set to expire in 2017.

That might mean Stoke will sell him during the transfer window, should they not be able to negotiate an extension, rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the next season.

"I cannot say if I will stay there or not. First of all I want to play a strong European Championships, stay fit and then we will see where I play next season," Arnautovic said.

"I cannot rule anything out but my goal is to stay in England.

"I feel very comfortable there and I've performed well. There I would be accepted. In Germany it was a bit different and I had ups and downs."

Arnautovic had an impressive 2015-16 season for Stoke, scoring 11 goals in 33 Premier League appearances.