Arrest made in alleged assault on Chesterfield player

Lancashire Police has confirmed an arrest has been made after Chesterfield captain Ian Evatt claimed to have been attacked in the aftermath of Sunday's League One play-off defeat to Preston North End.

Chesterfield were beaten 3-0 at Deepdale to complete a 4-0 aggregate defeat, leading to a pitch invasion at full-time as the home fans celebrated reaching Wembley.

After the game, Evatt - a former Blackpool player - said he was "punched, kicked and spat on" by opposition supporters as he tried to leave the field.

A Lancashire Police statement read: "The 20-year-old from Preston was arrested this morning [Monday] on suspicion of Section 47 assault and is currently in custody.

"Police are continuing to investigate the alleged assault on Chesterfield player Ian Evatt which followed an otherwise largely peaceful incursion onto the pitch at the end of the Preston vs Chesterfield match at Deepdale on Sunday, May 10. The player was thankfully not seriously hurt.

"Officers are continuing to try and identify anyone involved in the assault."