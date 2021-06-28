Arsenal appoint Jonas Eidevall as new head coach

Jonas Eidevall has been appointed as Arsenal’s new head coach.

The 38-year-old Swede joins the Women’s Super League side from Rosengard, succeeding Joe Montemurro.

Eidevall said in quotes on Arsenal’s official website: “I feel honoured to be taking this role. Arsenal have a rich history, more successful than any other women’s team in England. I want to add to these honours.

“It’s super important that we win, and we will be very ambitious about that, but it’s even more important that we live the values and defend the club badge on a day-to-day basis. I cannot wait to do that at Arsenal.”

Eidevall managed men’s side Lunds BK before moving into women’s football by joining Rosengard, where he was assistant and then head coach, and oversaw them winning back-to-back Swedish league titles in 2013 and 2014.

He subsequently had a brief spell as Henrik Larsson’s assistant at Helsingborg, then returned to Rosengard and guided them to a Swedish Cup triumph in 2018 and another league title a year later. The team reached the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions League.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: “Jonas was the standout candidate of everybody that we considered for this role and we think he’s going to be a great fit to be the head coach of Arsenal Women. It was important that we found the right person to represent our club, both on the pitch and off the pitch.

“As for his coaching style, he will bring the style of football that Arsenal fans want to see. He’s someone who likes to play on the front foot, high-tempo, attractive, attacking football.

“The thing that really came out in all of our interactions with Jonas is how much he wanted to join Arsenal and his desire to be part of this club, his desire to be part of our future and to help us deliver our ambitions going forward. So we’re delighted that he’s joining us.”

Montemurro stepped down from the job he had been in since November 2017 at the end of the 2020-21 season, with Arsenal having finished third in the Women’s Super League to secure a return to the Champions League.

The Australian’s tenure included the team winning the WSL in 2019, their first league title since 2012, and the League Cup in 2018. Montemurro has since taken charge of Juventus’ women’s side.