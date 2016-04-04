Arsenal are mentally pure - Wenger

Arsene Wenger hailed his Arsenal team's "pure" mentality and wants his side to go on and challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal returned from the international break in emphatic fashion, putting four goals past Watford on Saturday to keep their title hopes alive.

Wenger's men are 11 points behind leaders Leicester City but have a game in hand as the season winds to a close.

And the Frenchman believes Arsenal are still a real chance of challenging Leicester until the very end.

"We have only one target now," the 66-year-old affirmed. "We have come through difficult periods and the team who finishes top is the team who can continue to perform and get results even when the period is a bit more difficult.

"This team has a good mentality. I’ve had many teams in my life and this team is top quality. They have gone through a bad period but, when you play like that [against Watford], that shows that mentally they are pure.

"You have to find a team who clicks at the right moment. You have a whole lot of different reasons [for it happening], because your injured players come back like [Danny] Welbeck and because of the emergence of players like [Alex] Iwobi."

Arsenal's next test is at West Ham, who are fighting for a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League next season, on Saturday.