Arsenal boosted as Wilshere completes 90 minutes

Jack Wilshere stepped up his comeback by completing 90 minutes in his second appearance for Arsenal Under-21s in their 3-1 defeat at Swansea City on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has not played in 2015-16 after breaking his leg in pre-season, but is hopeful of returning to the Gunners' first-team in time to make England's Euro 2016 squad.

Wilshere made a 65-minute appearance against Newcastle United last Friday and took another step towards full fitness in the loss to Swansea, playing the full match in his latest outing.

The midfielder shot over the bar late in the first half as he came through the match without being involved in any major incidents.

. and Tomas Rosicky play in Under-21s' defeat. The report: April 14, 2016

Arsenal's goal was scored by Serge Gnabry, but goals from Adam King, Kenji Gorre and Alex Bray condemned them to defeat.

Tomas Rosicky, who has not played since January with a calf problem and is out of contract at the end of the season, played for 71 minutes as he continues his own recovery.

Manager Arsene Wenger moved to defend Wilshere last week after tabloid newspaper pictures reportedly showed him talking with police outside a London nightclub.