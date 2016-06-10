Arsenal boss Wenger piles praise on Kante

Arsene Wenger heaped praise on Leicester City midfielder N'Golo Kante as Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for the France international.

The 25-year-old reportedly has a £20million release clause in his contract and has been heavily linked with the Gunners, as well as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain after starring in Leicester's shock Premier League title success.

Arsenal boss Wenger did little to dampen the speculation with a ringing endorsement of Kante's quality, describing him as a rare talent, with the player set to decide on his future once Euro 2016 is over.

"I admire and like N'Golo Kante a lot - it gives you ideas," he told beIN Sports.

"He gives you the feeling that the higher the level he plays at, the more at ease he is. We are talking about numbers. He has the most interceptions in Europe and by far.

"He has incredible quality. He feels the game, only very few people can do that. He's always where he needs to be. It is very rare to have that in the central midfielder. Not always orthodox, but always in the right place."

Kante – who played in 37 of Leicester's league matches in 2015-16 – is with the France squad and hoping to be named in the starting XI for Friday's Euros opener against Romania.