Arsenal donate £100,000 to help fight against coronavirus

Arsenal have pledged a £100,000 donation to local charities supporting the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League club announced their latest contributions on Tuesday, which also includes using company cars – driven by Arsenal in the Community staff – to transport NHS workers and help deliver supplies.

“Arsenal Football Club has never shied away from responding to the needs of its community. In these uncertain times we are taking a series of steps to ensure our local and global communities receive our full support,” an official statement read.

“The Arsenal Foundation will donate £100,000 to local charities and organisations that are supporting those most in need during this COVID-19 crisis. We are in constant dialogue with Islington Council and our partners in the NHS to ensure this response is aligned with their priorities and supports those most vulnerable.

“A further £50,000 already donated to local community initiatives by The Arsenal Foundation, in partnership with Islington Giving, will also be re-directed to Islington Giving’s Crisis Fund as part of this COVID-19 community response.

“From Tuesday, March 24, we will make all Arsenal in the Community cars available to transport frontline NHS mental health workers. Driven on a voluntary basis by Arsenal in the Community staff, this service will support NHS workers in delivering vital medication and emergency supplies.”

With London the hardest hit area of the United Kingdom in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham is keen to keep the connection between club and supporters.

“Arsenal Football Club exists to make our fans proud and create a sense of community for people in Islington, across the UK and around the world,” he said.

“During these uncertain and unprecedented times, we will endeavour to ensure that remains the case.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month, with the whole first-team and backroom staff going into self-isolation as a result.

They were due to return to training on Tuesday but that has been put back given the ever-changing circumstances.