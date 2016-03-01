Arsenal don't lack leaders - Wenger

Arsene Wenger has denied suggestions that his Arsenal team lacks leaders following their limp surrender at Manchester United on Sunday.

The weekend game at Old Trafford against an under-strength United side was billed as the perfect opportunity for the Gunners to underline their title credentials with a dominant display.

Instead, Arsenal lost 3-2 to slip five points behind Premier League leaders Leicester City and three adrift of second-placed Tottenham.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's home game with Swansea City, Wenger told reporters: "In a collective psyche you always think you need a saviour when you have a bad result. We have won big games this season, many big games with exactly the same players. I don't feel that I lack leaders."

Asked who his leaders were, he added: "The team. In every position. The players lead and we try to develop that with our work. Our job is to have a leader in every position."

Arsenal's financial figures, revealed last week, showed the club have substantial cash reserves and Wenger, often criticised for an apparent reluctance to spend big in the transfer market, admitted there would be funds available should he require them.

"If we want to buy at the end of the season, money will be available," he said.

"At the moment we want to influence our performances and results. The money until the end of the season won't help us."

Wednesday's game seemingly provides Arsenal with the chance to return to winning ways against a Swansea side battling relegation.

But Wenger has stressed the home side will not find it easy against the south Wales club.

"Swansea want to secure their position in the Premier League so we expect them to fight very hard, be very committed and well organised defensively," he said.

"They are a good side who find themselves in a position where they certainly did not expect to be at the start of the season. They lost confidence with a bad start and after that, in the Premier League, it's difficult."