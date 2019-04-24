Arsenal fans, look away now: Premier League 'big chances' missed list
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tops the Premier League's 'big chances' missed list.
Aubameyang shares the top spot with Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, with both missing 20 big chances.
The list was tweeted by Footy Accumulators, and includes a host of top names.
Also featured are the league's leading scorers: Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero, who has squandered the fewest big chances of the trio.
But it is Aguero's Manchester City team-mate Gabriel Jesus who has missed the most big chances for the fewest number of goals scored.
READ MORE...
Ranked! Chelsea’s 8 worst strikers of the Premier League era
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.