Arsenal fans, look away now: Premier League 'big chances' missed list

Aubameyang shares the top spot with Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, with both missing 20 big chances.

The list was tweeted by Footy Accumulators, and includes a host of top names.

Also featured are the league's leading scorers: Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero, who has squandered the fewest big chances of the trio.

But it is Aguero's Manchester City team-mate Gabriel Jesus who has missed the most big chances for the fewest number of goals scored.

