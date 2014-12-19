Arsenal fans would prefer Wenger over Klopp

Wenger's future has once again been called into question, with the north Londoners enduring a stuttering start to the 2014/15 season. Arsenal have won just seven of their 16 Premier League matches to date, leaving them languishing in sixth place, 13 points behind table-topping Chelsea.

Well-respected Dortmund boss Klopp has been widely touted as a possible successor, despite the 2013 Champions League finalists currently facing their own season of struggle. The 2012 Bundesliga champions sit 16th, having struggled to maintain their recent levels of success.

Yet, according to a poll of more than 1,000 Arsenal fans, more want Wenger at the helm next season than the German. Of the fans polled, 48% said Wenger was the man they wanted to occupy the Emirates dugout in 2015/16, with Klopp trailing behind with 27% of the vote.

Recently-retired Gunners legend Thierry Henry, who has previously stated his desire to follow in Wenger's footsteps by managing his old side, got 11%

"I don’t actually want to talk about it right now because [Wenger] is doing such a great job, but hopefully after him, yes,” Henry said in January. He this week told The Telegraph that becoming Arsenal boss would be "a dream come true", before adding "you have to prove yourself first - you need to be able to understand what it is to be a manager."

Fellow Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, currently assistant manager at Dutch giants Ajax, came fourth in the poll with 8% of the vote.

Wenger still has two-and-a-half years to run on a new contract signed shortly after May's FA Cup final win over Hull.