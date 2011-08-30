Arsenal linked with defender Mertesacker

German media have reported Mertesacker could be close to a transfer to Arsenal, who were crushed 8-2 by Manchester United on Sunday, but Werder have refused to comment.

"Last night I told the player I am giving you a free day and I expect he will come back this evening. I know there was a specific offer from a club," Low told reporters as his side prepared for Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Austria.

The Germany coach refused to disclose which team Mertesacker was negotiating with.