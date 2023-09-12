How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world

A reliable Premier League League live stream is essential for the 2023/24 season, with all 20 teams doing battle in the most-watched division in the world.

The fifth round of Premier League fixtures is set to get underway on Saturday 16 September, with five games being broadcast live in the UK amid some enticing matchups.

Arsenal travel to Goodison Park hoping to get revenge on the Toffees following their 1-0 loss on Merseyside last season, while Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in what could prove a crucial game for Erik ten Hag, after a slow start to the season.

Inevitably, everyone is already chasing Manchester City at the top of the table, but they face fellow high-flyers West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier League TV rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime this season: Sky has 128 matches, TNT has 52 and Amazon will show 20 games. All 380 fixtures are broadcast live elsewhere in the world, however, so our handy guide will help you find out how to watch wherever you are in the world.

Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere.

Premier League Fixtures and UK channels

Premier League live stream TV schedule: What are the next Premier League games on TV in the UK?

Saturday 16 September

Wolves vs Liverpool, 12.30pm BST, TNT Sports

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, 3pm BST

Fulham vs Luton Town, 3pm BST

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, 3pm BST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United, 3pm BST

West Ham United vs Manchester City, 3pm BST

Newcastle United vs Brentford, 5.30pm BST, Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September

Bournemouth vs Chelsea, 2pm BST, Sky Sports

Everton vs Arsenal, 4.30pm BST, Sky Sports

Monday 18 September

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley, 7.45pm BST, Sky Sports

Watch Premier League from anywhere in the world

How to watch Premier League live streams of every game anywhere in the world

UK

Three broadcasters in the UK have a slice of the pie, with Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon all showing fixtures across a weekend - though Amazon only have the rights to games at specific times in the year.

USA

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders in the States, showing all 380 games in a season through NBC and USA Network. There are a couple of options available to watch with the broadcaster, too.

Australia

Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

Optus Sport ($25/mon or $200/year)

New Zealand

Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games.

Sky Sport ($24.99/week, $44.99/mon or $449.99/year)

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

