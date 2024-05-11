'Our connection was quite romantic': Eidur Gudjohnsen on his favourite Chelsea strike partner

Eidur Gudjohnsen has revealed which of his former Chelsea strike partners was his favourite.

The now-retired ex-centre forward arrived at Stamford Bridge back in 2000 before spending six long years with the Blues, winning two Premier League titles along the way.

Recently in charge of Icelandic side FH, Gudjohnsen sat down with FourFourTwo to sing the praises of one of his former Chelsea team-mates.

"It was a huge move," began the former Barcelona man when talking to FourFourTwo.



"They had just won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and had World Cup winners in the squad, like Marcel Desailly and Frank Leboeuf.

"At training, everywhere you looked there was elite talent like Gustavo Poyet or Gianfranco Zola.

"But I felt ready for the move so that reduced the pressure. Plus, how can you say no to Gianluca Vialli?

"He told me that he thought I was more than ready, which gave me bags of confidence, coming from a legend like him."

Eidur Gudjohnsen spent six years at Stamford Bridge from 2000 until 2006.

Opening up on his partnership with Hasselbaink, the former Iceland international admits it was destined to be a blossoming partnership from the very first moment.

Playing together a total of 121 times for Chelsea, Gudjohnsen recalls their first ever meeting over 20 years ago.

"We met in the lift at the Harlington training ground and it was love at first sight," he added. "It was quite romantic! There was an instant connection.

"I could speak fluent Dutch, which helped, and we did everything together, from sorting out our accommodation, to cars, to learning our way around London.

"It was a big help while adapting to a new life. Ray Wilkins and the whole coaching team were brilliant in helping me to settle, too."

