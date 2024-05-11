David Seaman offers praise for two standout Premier League goalkeepers this season

David Seaman has singled out two Premier League goalkeepers for praise after their respective performances this season.

The 60-year-old played as a professional from 1981 to 2004 and is more commonly known for his time with Arsenal under Arsene Wenger.

Spending his retirement as a pundit and as a goalkeeper coach, Seaman offered his thoughts on two players who he believes compliment their own side's defences.

"The goalkeepers were both massive signings," Seaman told Betway when referring to David Raya and Andre Onana.

"With David, it was difficult for him at the start because he wasn't used to the pressure of playing for Arsenal. Everybody spoke to me about his stats last season, but they were for Brentford.

"When he first came to Arsenal, he found it hard to get to grips with it but now he's gone on to win the Golden Glove, and that's a fantastic season for him. It just needs that little cherry on top with Premier League winners’ medal."

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

For Onana, his arrival from Inter Milan in the summer brought huge expectations and his performances were initially criticised.

The Cameroon international has admitted he did not endure the start he would have wished for at Old Trafford but Seaman is still a huge fan of the 28-year-old.

"Onana makes some good saves and he made some really bad mistakes," added the former England goalkeeper.

"He needs to get more consistent, but his defence has been all over the place. There are tonnes of injuries. I do see a goalkeeper in there, but at the moment he is struggling to get consistency.

"It’s really hard to get the consistent rhythm that you get with players that you know well. You know what your players are doing when your defender is going to cover – all that is invaluable.

"With United, the other night Casemiro being one of the centre-halves, that tells you everything. A settled back four is key to success."

