Liverpool incoming manager opens up on when deal to replace Jurgen Klopp will be confirmed

Liverpool are set to appoint Arne Slot as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp this summer and the Feyenoord coach has opened up on when he thinks the deal will be confirmed by the Reds.

Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of this season, his ninth at the Anfield club, after making his decision public in late January.

Former favourite Xabi Alonso was immediately tipped to take over from the German, but the Basque ruled himself out in order to commit to another season at Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool are expected to appoint Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, seen here in a game against PEC Zwolle in May 2024, as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool then turned their attentions to Slot, who led Feyenoord to the Dutch title last season and attracted interest from both Tottenham and Leeds in the summer.

The 45-year-old opted to stay, but has now agreed in principle to join Liverpool, with the move expected to be finalised soon.

Asked about the timeline for joining the Reds, Slot said: "It's not quite done yet, but it will be a matter of days.

"It takes more than a simple shopping list and going to the store. These kinds of things have to be timed properly. It hasn't been communicated yet, but don't worry, it will undoubtedly happen soon."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After winning the title last season, Slot's Feyenoord missed out on the Eredivisie to PSV Eindhoven this term, but did win the Dutch Cup with a 1-0 victory over NEC in April.

Liverpool are away to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday night.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool report: Arne Slot's first signings identified in £55m transfer swoop

Liverpool report: Darwin Nunez teases Barcelona move with cryptic 'clues'

Liverpool report: Arne Slot's first signing ready to join, in big transfer twist