Arsenal a long way from Premier League title - Flamini

Mathieu Flamini has warned Arsenal not to become distracted by talk of a Premier League title challenge following their victory over Manchester City.

Goals from Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud ensured Arsene Wenger's side moved to within two points of leaders Leicester City ahead of a packed schedule of matches over the Christmas period.

While Flamini acknowledged the win serves as the perfect "early present" for the players, he insists there is still a long way to go in the title race.

"We play against them quite regularly so we know what to expect. We played well with great solidarity and I’m pleased for everyone, the players and the fans, and it was an early Christmas present," he said.

"We are very far from winning the title because it's not a sprint, it's a marathon. We're doing well at the moment and the communication on the pitch, the team spirit and the football is amazing.

"We enjoyed it because there was a lot of emotion on the pitch, off the pitch and we were victorious so I am so pleased for everyone."

Mesut Ozil drew plaudits following another impressive display against City and Flamini is delighted with the Germany international's form this season following criticism of some inconsistent displays in his Arsenal career to date.

"I'm happy for him because he's a top guy on the pitch and off it as well," the Frenchman added. "We knew he was a top player and he's proving it every day. Everyone in the team is happy for him and we're pleased to have him on our side."