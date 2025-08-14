The Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are set.

It's a tough start to the campaign for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, facing both Manchester clubs, Newcastle and Liverpool in the opening six games, in what could be a make-or-break start.

May is relatively straightforward to navigate – providing Arsenal are still in the hunt for prizes – though back-to-back clashes with Manchester City away and then Newcastle at home could be decisive moments in the title race.

With Champions League football and two cups to compete in, too, the games will come thick and fast.

Fixtures in full

Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Max Dowman gets an arm around the shoulder from Declan Rice (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

17 Man United (A)

23 Leeds (H)

31 Liverpool (A)

SEPTEMBER

13 Nott’m Forest (H)

21 Man City (H)

28 Newcastle (A)

OCTOBER

4 West Ham (H)

18 Fulham (A)

25 Crystal Palace (H)

NOVEMBER

1 Burnley (A)

8 Sunderland (A)

22 Tottenham (H)

29 Chelsea (A)

DECEMBER

3 Brentford (H)

6 Aston Villa (A)

13 Wolves (H)

20 Everton (A)

27 Brighton (H)

30 Aston Villa (H)

JANUARY

3 Bournemouth (A)

7 Liverpool (H)

17 Nott’m Forest (A)

24 Man United (H)

31 Leeds (A)

FEBRUARY

7 Sunderland (H)

11 Brentford (A)

21 Tottenham (A)

28 Chelsea (H)

MARCH

4 Brighton (A)

14 Everton (H)

21 Wolves (A)

APRIL

11 Bournemouth (H)

18 Man City (A)

25 Newcastle (H)

MAY

2 Fulham (H)

9 West Ham (A)

17 Burnley (H)

24 Crystal Palace (A)