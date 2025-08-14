Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

By published

The Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season see the Gunners face a tricky start in their hunt for a first title in over two decades

Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

The Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are set.

It's a tough start to the campaign for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, facing both Manchester clubs, Newcastle and Liverpool in the opening six games, in what could be a make-or-break start.

May is relatively straightforward to navigate – providing Arsenal are still in the hunt for prizes – though back-to-back clashes with Manchester City away and then Newcastle at home could be decisive moments in the title race.

With Champions League football and two cups to compete in, too, the games will come thick and fast.

FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new campaign, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead at the Emirates Stadium.

We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Fixtures in full

Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Max Dowman gets an arm around the shoulder from Declan Rice



AUGUST

17 Man United (A)

23 Leeds (H)

31 Liverpool (A)

SEPTEMBER

13 Nott’m Forest (H)

21 Man City (H)

28 Newcastle (A)

OCTOBER

4 West Ham (H)

18 Fulham (A)

25 Crystal Palace (H)



NOVEMBER

1 Burnley (A)

8 Sunderland (A)

22 Tottenham (H)

29 Chelsea (A)

DECEMBER

3 Brentford (H)

6 Aston Villa (A)

13 Wolves (H)

20 Everton (A)

27 Brighton (H)

30 Aston Villa (H)

JANUARY

3 Bournemouth (A)

7 Liverpool (H)

17 Nott’m Forest (A)

24 Man United (H)

31 Leeds (A)

FEBRUARY

7 Sunderland (H)

11 Brentford (A)

21 Tottenham (A)

28 Chelsea (H)

MARCH

4 Brighton (A)

14 Everton (H)

21 Wolves (A)

APRIL

11 Bournemouth (H)

18 Man City (A)

25 Newcastle (H)

MAY

2 Fulham (H)

9 West Ham (A)

17 Burnley (H)

24 Crystal Palace (A)

Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season

