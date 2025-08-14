Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season see the Gunners face a tricky start in their hunt for a first title in over two decades
The Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are set.
It's a tough start to the campaign for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, facing both Manchester clubs, Newcastle and Liverpool in the opening six games, in what could be a make-or-break start.
May is relatively straightforward to navigate – providing Arsenal are still in the hunt for prizes – though back-to-back clashes with Manchester City away and then Newcastle at home could be decisive moments in the title race.
With Champions League football and two cups to compete in, too, the games will come thick and fast.
FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new campaign, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead at the Emirates Stadium.
We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Fixtures in full
Arsenal fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
17 Man United (A)
23 Leeds (H)
31 Liverpool (A)
SEPTEMBER
13 Nott’m Forest (H)
21 Man City (H)
28 Newcastle (A)
OCTOBER
4 West Ham (H)
18 Fulham (A)
25 Crystal Palace (H)
INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?
NOVEMBER
1 Burnley (A)
8 Sunderland (A)
22 Tottenham (H)
29 Chelsea (A)
DECEMBER
3 Brentford (H)
6 Aston Villa (A)
13 Wolves (H)
20 Everton (A)
27 Brighton (H)
30 Aston Villa (H)
JANUARY
3 Bournemouth (A)
7 Liverpool (H)
17 Nott’m Forest (A)
24 Man United (H)
31 Leeds (A)
FEBRUARY
7 Sunderland (H)
11 Brentford (A)
21 Tottenham (A)
28 Chelsea (H)
TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26
MARCH
4 Brighton (A)
14 Everton (H)
21 Wolves (A)
APRIL
11 Bournemouth (H)
18 Man City (A)
25 Newcastle (H)
MAY
2 Fulham (H)
9 West Ham (A)
17 Burnley (H)
24 Crystal Palace (A)
Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season
This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.