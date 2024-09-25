Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: 'I'd be very thick' not to learn from Manchester City games

By
published

The Arsenal boss has lamented his side's growing queue outside the physio room but has singled out two players' form as positives

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on July 03, 2023 in St Albans, England.
Mikel Arteta has had to deal with a lengthening injury list at Arsenal but is delighted with his players' efforts (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta can still find positives in his side's performances despite losing a number of key players to injury and suspension over the past few weeks.

The Gunners face a busy schedule with several important squad members ruled out, with goalkeeper David Raya reportedly the latest to join the injury list after picking up a knock in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.