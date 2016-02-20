Arsenal midfielder Wilshere eyes Barcelona return

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is hoping to have recovered from his broken leg in time for the second leg of the Gunners' Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Wilshere's career has been plagued by injuries with the latest, sustained shortly before the 2015 Community Shield, preventing him from making a single appearance this season.

Speaking on BT Sport ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup tie with Hull City, Wilshere said: "The problems have been quite clear. I broke my leg in training the day before the charity shield, I didn't think I'd need surgery but I did.

"I'm running but it gets harder and harder to get back into the Premier League.

"I think with me, all of my injuries have been impact injuries. My first was an ankle injury which took a while to heal so I think it's just the way I play.

"There’s no fear [on returning to the first team], you can't think about getting injured again. It's important you set yourself targets on the comeback trail, that way you can see yourself getting closer."

Asked if he would be fit for the trip to Camp Nou on March 16, the England international said: "Maybe... three weeks. I hope so. Maybe.

"I want to go to the European Championship and help the lads win the Premier League."

Arsenal's title hopes were given a boost with last Sunday's 2-1 defeat of fellow challengers Leicester City.

Wilshere continued: "Sunday was massive for us. At 1-0 down it's a long way back, eight points would have been a big gap.

"Leicester have played great this season but I still think we're favourites. We've got [Santi] Cazorla, myself and Danny [Welbeck] coming back. With us returning, hopefully we can do it."