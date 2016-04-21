Arsenal performance may be too little, too late - Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey conceded that Arsenal's impressive performance against West Brom may be too little, too late in the club's season.

Alexis Sanchez scored twice in the first half as the Gunners recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory at an Emirates Stadium that was noticeable for swathes of seats left empty by frustrated supporters on Thursday.

The win - Arsenal's 500th in the Premier League - moved them back up to third in the table after two draws against West Ham and Crystal Palace that all but ended their chances of winning the title this season.

"We needed that," Ramsey said to Sky Sports. "We have been really frustrated with the way we have been playing but we have come back and shown what we are capable of doing.

"It may be too little, too late but we will keep going until the end. We haven't been up to that standard of late and it was important to put in that level of performance for our fans and for ourselves as well."

Ramsey was non-committal when asked if the target was now to cement a top-three finish ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United or chase down rivals Tottenham, who sit five points ahead of them in second with four games to go.

"We keep going, take every game as it comes and hopefully we can win all of our remaining games," said the Wales international.

"We played with real belief and intensity and we made a load of opportunities. We thoroughly deserved the three points.

"We started the game on the front foot and broke them down well. We deserved that early goal and got into our rhythm quite early in the game. We played with a real purpose."

Arsenal are at Sunderland on Sunday, before they face another relegation-threatened team when they meet Norwich City at home on April 30.