Arsenal players showed what they're made of, Wenger says

Arsene Wenger praised his side's consistency after Arsenal made it three wins in a week by beating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Goals in either half from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi ensured Arsenal took maximum points from their second Premier League home game of the week, which came after a 4-2 victory at BATE in the Europa League on Thursday.

Wenger admitted his players were not at their best against Brighton, but highlighted the importance of going into the two-week international break with a victory.

"We kept the clean sheet and of course got three points," Wenger told BBC Sport. "We have played more fluent than today but playing Monday, Thursday and today, it was important to get three points.

"We eased off in concentration and decision making and then it becomes a bit harder.

"The question mark is there when you change so many players, can you keep cohesion? It was a difficult week because the game at BATE was a good game. I am pleased.

"Every season you go through a period that is a bit more difficult and the team can show what they are made of and we responded well and have been very consistent since."

Wenger confirmed that injured trio Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Danny Welbeck (groin) and Mesut Ozil (knee) will not join up with France, England and Germany, respectively, before calling for patience at the club this season.

The boss has given us the latest... October 1, 2017

"We have only played seven games, and there are 31 to go," he said.

"Last year after six games Manchester City were top with 18 points.

"Let's not go to quick conclusions. There is a long way to go."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton defended his side's commitment but acknowledged they were not creative enough to threaten Arsenal.

"It was a spirited performance," he said. "I can't accuse the lads of not giving everything.

"It is always going to be difficult here, levels of concentration have to be for 90 minutes.

"The only disappointment in the game is that we could have shown a little more on the ball and been a little more adventurous on the ball. You have to look at the positives."