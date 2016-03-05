Arsenal ready for 'crunch time' - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists his side are ready for "crunch time" ahead of their crucial derby clash against Tottenham.

Wenger's men are six points adrift of Premier League leaders Leicester City ahead of Saturday's trip to White Hart Lane, with the hosts sitting second in the table.

The Frenchman said the crucial part of the season was upon his team, telling them the time had come to deliver.

"They [Spurs] have made progress," Wenger said.

"Now this is crunch time in the last 10 games and we will see. That's why maybe everybody has a big interest in the game.

"We have been remarkably consistent over the years.

"We want to [finish above Tottenham] again, and this game is of big importance because of that."

Wenger will be without goalkeeper Petr Cech and defender Laurent Koscielny for the trip.

As for the hostile atmosphere expected to greet his team, the 66-year-old said Arsenal needed to stay calm.

"We have to be immune to that," Wenger said

"We are professional people. You cannot always say that we focus on our job and it's then reverse. We have to provoke the positive reaction from the fans and that's our job.

"It will be passionate for sure because there is a lot at stake and it's always been like that. The fans are very close, the pitch is not too big.

"We have more maybe duels than usual in the game on the pitch and the pitch is quick as well, so that favours a very quick game."