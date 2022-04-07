Arsenal report: Gunners could sensationally end PSG Kylian Mbappe contract renewal hopes
By Mark White published
Arsenal were beaten by PSG in signing Kylian Mbappe back in 2017 – now they can wreak their own revenge
Arsenal could ruin PSG's plan to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract, according to football.london (opens in new tab).
European football is used to domino-toppling, meaning that plenty of footballers move as a result of others getting transfers. Even so, one particularly intriguing scenario could play out over the coming weeks.
Paris Saint-Germain's interest in RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku could well be hijacked by the Gunners – and as a result, Kylian Mbappe might choose not to remain in the French capital, as previously hinted in an interview.
The report notes that former PSG academy star Nkunku is a good friend of Mbappe's. With the Parisien giants now linked with a move for their former player – who left Ligue 1 in 2019 – the hope is that Mbappe will be convinced to extend his contract to play with a close mate.
Nkunku could be convinced to join Mikel Arteta's project instead, though. The Basque boss is looking for a new striker and though the Emirates Stadium isn't as appealing a destination in terms of consistent Champions League football, the 24-year-old would at least be guaranteed to start up front.
While the plan to bring Nkunku to north London would be interesting, however, it appears to be complicated. Arsenal are one of a number of teams interested in the Frenchman, with Bayern Munich also interested – and Nkunku is believed to be in negotiations with PSG already.
Nkunku is valued at around £58.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal continue to be linked to new forwards, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of this season. Paulo Dybala is one player who has reportedly caught the eye, while Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move this summer, too.
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has claimed that Mikel Arteta's success is no surprise to him and Arteta himself has defended his team's celebrations in the wake of criticism. Nacho Monreal, meanwhile, recently discussed Mesut Ozil's exit from the club with FFT.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
