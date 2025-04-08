Arsenal looking to trigger release clause for former academy star: report

Arsenal are ready to move for a former Hale End academy player, as the Gunners add depth and quality to their squad this summer.

Manager Mikel Arteta has seen his squad decimated by injuries this term, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel and Kai Havertz all suffering serious hamstring injuries, while Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Gabriel Jesus have all missed considerable game time with varying knee issues.

With Arsenal having installed Andrea Berta as sporting director, the North Londoners are targeting quality across the pitch – leading them to a few familiar faces.

Arsenal could re-sign former star for £60 million

Andrea Berta has joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

While a striker is high up on the priority list for Arteta this summer, there are plenty of areas on the pitch in which the Basque boss would like to sign reinforcements.

Deals for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia are said to be an advanced stage already – with more defenders and another winger a possibility in the market, too.

Martin Zubimendi is expected to join Arsenal (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

One area that Arsenal may well look to reinforce, however, is in attacking midfield, with captain Martin Odegaard having suffered a poor season.

CaughtOffside have noted that Crystal Palace no.10 Eberechi Eze is on the radar for Arteta, with the Gunners named as “Eze's main suitors” alongside Liverpool.

The England playmaker was formerly in Arsenal's Hale End academy as a child but was let go – and now commands a £60 million release clause that could see him dwarf Michael Olise as the Eagles' record sale, should Arsenal come back in for their former star.

While Arteta may look to add creativity to his midfield, Eze's ability from a left-wing berth could potentially ease the burden on Gabriel Martinelli on that flank, too – with FourFourTwo understanding that Arteta wants to prioritise versatility and ability to play multiple roles.

Eberechi Eze could return to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

This has been evidenced by signings like Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz in recent times.

FourFourTwo believes that Eze may well be under consideration for Arsenal but several things will have to happen first before the Greenwich-born star makes a cross-capital switch.

Arsenal already have attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira on loan at Porto without a buy clause – suggesting that Arteta would like to retain the Portuguese if possible. Even if Arteta decides that the 24-year-old is surplus to requirements, FourFourTwo understands that the club's one-in-one-out policy could prevent a replacement entering the squad, with Ethan Nwaneri an option in midfield.

Meanwhile, marquee additions in attack, in goal, and midfield may limit the club's ability to drop another £60m on another player – especially if Palace want the release clause to be paid in one instalment rather than instalments.

Eze is worth €55m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Real Madrid tonight when Champions League action returns to N5.