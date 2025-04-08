Arsenal looking to trigger release clause for former academy star: report

Arsenal could make a £60m swoop for a former star, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries
Mikel Arteta wants reinforcements this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are ready to move for a former Hale End academy player, as the Gunners add depth and quality to their squad this summer.

Manager Mikel Arteta has seen his squad decimated by injuries this term, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel and Kai Havertz all suffering serious hamstring injuries, while Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Gabriel Jesus have all missed considerable game time with varying knee issues.

With Arsenal having installed Andrea Berta as sporting director, the North Londoners are targeting quality across the pitch – leading them to a few familiar faces.

Arsenal could re-sign former star for £60 million

Atletico Madrid's sporting director Andrea Berta has also been touted

Andrea Berta has joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

While a striker is high up on the priority list for Arteta this summer, there are plenty of areas on the pitch in which the Basque boss would like to sign reinforcements.

Deals for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia are said to be an advanced stage already – with more defenders and another winger a possibility in the market, too.

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi of Spain thanks the fans during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal leg one match between Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip on March 20, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Martin Zubimendi is expected to join Arsenal (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

One area that Arsenal may well look to reinforce, however, is in attacking midfield, with captain Martin Odegaard having suffered a poor season.

CaughtOffside have noted that Crystal Palace no.10 Eberechi Eze is on the radar for Arteta, with the Gunners named as “Eze's main suitors” alongside Liverpool.

The England playmaker was formerly in Arsenal's Hale End academy as a child but was let go – and now commands a £60 million release clause that could see him dwarf Michael Olise as the Eagles' record sale, should Arsenal come back in for their former star.

While Arteta may look to add creativity to his midfield, Eze's ability from a left-wing berth could potentially ease the burden on Gabriel Martinelli on that flank, too – with FourFourTwo understanding that Arteta wants to prioritise versatility and ability to play multiple roles.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City at Selhurst Park on August 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images) Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25

Eberechi Eze could return to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

This has been evidenced by signings like Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz in recent times.

FourFourTwo believes that Eze may well be under consideration for Arsenal but several things will have to happen first before the Greenwich-born star makes a cross-capital switch.

Arsenal already have attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira on loan at Porto without a buy clause – suggesting that Arteta would like to retain the Portuguese if possible. Even if Arteta decides that the 24-year-old is surplus to requirements, FourFourTwo understands that the club's one-in-one-out policy could prevent a replacement entering the squad, with Ethan Nwaneri an option in midfield.

Meanwhile, marquee additions in attack, in goal, and midfield may limit the club's ability to drop another £60m on another player – especially if Palace want the release clause to be paid in one instalment rather than instalments.

Eze is worth €55m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Real Madrid tonight when Champions League action returns to N5.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

