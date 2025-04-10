Arsenal report: Nico Williams close to astonishing 'life-long contract'

Arsenal have long been interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, with the Spaniard on the verge of signing a "life-long contract".

With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard having both suffered with poor form at points this season, Arsenal have started looking at alternative options for the left-wing spot to help take them to the next level and finally land that coveted Premier League title they so desperately crave.

And Mikel Arteta looks set to be handed a considerable transfer budget in the summer transfer window after a winter of inactivity, the arrival of new sporting director Andrea Berta and proposed wholesale changes to the Gunners squad.

Arsenal still want Nico Williams

Nico Williams has captured the attention of top European clubs in recent seasons thanks to his fine form both at club level for Athletic Club and for Spain on the way to Euros success last year.

The 22-year-old also has a €58m release clause, making a transfer a lot more feasible for Arsenal, as well as the number of other suitors currently considering a move for the winger. They might all miss out, however, as Williams prepares to sign a hefty new contract.

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Williams is seriously considering signing a "life-long contract" that will keep him in the Basque Country for the foreseeable future.

The report suggests that he will extend his deal for several years, while also increasing his buyout clause to ensure getting him out of the club becomes more difficult for any club wanting his services. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also told Arsenal fans to forget about signing Williams in the summer, with a move extremely unlikely.

“The appreciation from Arsenal is there. Last summer Arsenal, Barcelona and also Chelsea - these three clubs tried to sign Nico Williams but the player decided to stay at Athletic Club," he said. “One of the reasons why he decided to stay is obviously he loves the club, he loves the city, his family is there, so the relationship between Nico and Athletic Bilbao is excellent.

"Basically what they feel at Athletic Club is the player will not entertain any negotiations now. So forget about Nico Williams committing to any move now. Nico is going to be fully focused on Athletic, fully focused on La Liga, Europa League, everything with Athletic Club, and then closer to the end of the season he will make a decision for his future."

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems most likely that Williams will sign for Barcelona if he does leave Athletic Club this summer anyway, despite Arsenal's long-standing interest. The Spaniard also hasn't hit top form this term, scoring just four La Liga goals and registering five assists in 26 appearances, meaning it isn't so significant to miss out on him.

Transfermarkt values Williams at €70m.