Arsenal given go-ahead to complete deal for Nico Williams: report

Arsenal have a free run to sign Nico Williams, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad this summer.

The Gunners are just two matches away from a Champions League final, having seen off Real Madrid at the Bernabeu to set up a semi-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain – but still, there are key areas of Arteta's squad that need addressing ahead of another Premier League title challenge next term.

While Mikel Merino has done admirably in attack for Arsenal, new forwards are expected, as the club address the only area yet to see significant investment since Arteta took over in 2019.

Arsenal are looking to trigger Nico Williams' release clause

Mikel Arteta has concerns in attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal began the season with six forwards in the shape of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and the on-loan Raheem Sterling – though there are now question marks over several of those players going into next season.

Sterling is expected to return to Chelsea at the expiration of his loan stint, former Blues star Havertz was originally signed as a midfielder – while Trossard is 30 and approaching the end of his contract, and Jesus will be spending much of next season recovering from an ACL injury.

There are questions over several Arsenal forwards (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Arsenal are in the market for a decisive no.9, a new winger has been touted, too, with CaughtOffside claiming last month that Arteta is “ready” to trigger Williams' €58 million release clause.

Now, Mundo Deportivo in Spain has reported that Barcelona have pulled out of the race for the Basque forward, leaving Arsenal at the front of the queue.

FourFourTwo understands that contact has already been made between Williams and new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta, while a report from FootballTransfers last month claimed that the North Londoners could even choose to “overpay” for Williams – ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now – in order to amortise the cost of the player over several seasons rather than releasing one payment, to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Unfortunately, wages could be the sticking point in any deal.

Nico Williams is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to player salary site, Capology, the Athletic Club star earns a base weekly wage of €200,000 – meaning that Arsenal would have to make the 22-year-old one of their highest earners at the club, with no guarantee of first-team minutes ahead of Martinelli or Saka.

Williams is worth €70m, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Ipswich Town this weekend, when Premier League action resumes.

Nico Williams is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Nico Williams has had a pretty indifferent season. He’s had far too many niggling injuries, which have stripped him of some of his superpower, which is using the ball and being comfortable with the ball at high speed, and his absolute glowing self-confidence.

“Some of that has dipped because physically, he's never had a season like this. I think that clubs will look at the scene probably try and be bit miserly and try and do a deal on the cheap, and I think Athletic will say no: they're not obliged to sell there. I'm pretty sure they're going to play Champions League football: that means gigantic revenue.

“Unless Nico comes out and says, 'I absolutely command to leave,' which I don't think he's going to do, I think it's slight odds against that he goes. The market is so mad that obviously an offer from a club that he cannot resist might come in, that's true. But I think he’ll stay by August – and I hope that's true.”