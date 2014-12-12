Arsenal 'should re-name stadium after Wenger'

Wenger's men most recently lost 3-2 at Stoke City - a match in which they could have trailed 4-0 if not for a disallowed Bojan Krkic goal - to leave Arsenal sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Following the defeat, Arsenal's fourth in 15 league fixtures, Wenger was jeered boarding a train at Stoke-on-Trent station.

Pardew slammed the attitude of the London club's fans towards Wenger, who has been in charge since 1996 - ahead of the clash of the Premier League's two longest-serving bosses at the Emirates on Saturday.

"I don't have to feel for him," said Pardew of Wenger.

"This is a guy that has done an unbelievable job, and in some ways the stadium should be named after him because if he hadn't been astute in the transfer market as he's been, they couldn't have competed in the Champions League with that stadium debt that they had when they first moved in.

"He's done an absolutely marvellous job.

"He's had a couple of difficult results recently, but Arsene - as every manager does - will get through it.

"His treatment at that train station was total disrespect, and I'm sure every Arsenal fan was ashamed of that.

"And they may be looking to put that right on Saturday night."

The Newcastle boss knows the pressures of coaching all too well - having been under intense scrutiny after the Tyneside club were winless through seven league fixtures to open the season.

Pardew said despite the notion he has a poor relationship with Wenger, the pair have only had one dispute when he was in charge of Arsenal's London rivals West Ham.

"Trust me, I've had one run in [with Wenger] - which was a last-minute goal at West Ham. Other than that, he's been very good to me," he said.

"[He] loaned me [Alex] Song at Charlton, it was a massive signing for us, and almost saved us relegation.

"So I've had no other than mutual respect, and I've always enjoyed watching his teams."