Arsenal's friendly form will boost confidence - Wenger

Arsene Wenger said Arsenal's winning habits in pre-season can translate to Premier League success.

Wenger's men head into Sunday's traditional Community Shield clash with Chelsea after flawless friendly form, winning all four of their close-season contests and scoring 14 goals in the process.

The FA Cup champions can build on their consecutive trophy-winning seasons, according to the French boss.

"We had a good preparation and a good preparation brings confidence," Wenger told Arsenal's website.

"Of course confidence is important but competition demands performance. It's a good basis to have a good confidence level in the preparation.

"If you have the choice, when you prepare a team you want a good pre-season.

"It doesn't give you a guarantee that you start strong in the competition but it's still better for the confidence and the belief of the group.

"Then, when it comes down to points, you add that little bit of extra commitment that is demanded in games."

Wenger conceded Arsenal's title hopes rest on Chelsea, who finished eight points clear in the English top flight last term.

"We want to improve," he added.

"We know we will be better and we work very hard to better. It's difficult to know how much better our opponents will be. Everybody tries to be better.

"Let's not forget that Chelsea won the Premier League with a comfortable distance last year, so we have to make our way up.

"There was still a gap between them and the others but the desire is to improve and to move up there to fight for the championship.

"We know that many teams will be in that position. Let's start well and try to give our best."