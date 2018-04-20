Arsene Wenger to stand down as Arsenal manager this summer

Arsene Wenger has announced he will stand down as Arsenal manager at the end of this season, ending a tenure spanning three decades with the Premier League club.

A statement released on the Arsenal website quoted the 68-year-old as saying: "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time to step down at the end of the season. I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years... My love and support forever."

The club's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke described the announcement as: "One of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport. One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch."

Wenger will continue to manage Arsenal until the end of the season and has a Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid to prepare for. Leaving on a European trophy would make an ideal adieu for the long-serving Frenchman, while a statement from the club regarding a new manager said they would make "an appointment as soon as possible".