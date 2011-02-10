Arshavin: Arsenal not psychologically broken

After racing into a 4-0 lead after 26 minutes of play at St James’ Park, Arsenal conceded four goals without reply to the Magpies in the second half.

And the means of Newcastle’s revival left Wenger lost for words after the game when he attempted to address his players, according to Russian international Arshavin.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arshavin explained Wenger’s mannerism in the dressing room at full-time.

"He didn't say anything at all to us," Arshavin said. "He was disappointed and distraught too, like any man would be in his shoes and under such circumstances."

Although the result was a shock, Arshavin maintains the Gunners will bounce back when they face Wolves this weekend and that Arsenal must move on.

"Naturally, we were all sad. But we are not psychologically broken. We just cannot afford to be.

"If we want to win, we must not be sitting and moaning. We need to analyse that unfortunate match and draw the right conclusions from it. That day is over and left behind. We need to think and prepare for the next match in the Premier League against Wolves."

Despite their second half capitulation against Newcastle, Arsenal remain second in the table, with Manchester United’s loss at Wolves meaning they actually narrowed the gap at the top to four points.

