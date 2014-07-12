Arteta has no intention of leaving Arsenal

The Spaniard has just a year left on his contract and both Serie A side Fiorentina and La Liga club Bilbao are said to be keen to sign him before the new season.

Former Everton man Arteta has responded by stating that is not looking to leave the London club.

Indeed, Arteta has told boss Arsene Wenger that he is keen to stay at Arsenal.

"I can't stop the rumours, but what I am certain is that I'm really happy here, I feel valued, I have been given a lot of responsibility and I like it," he said.

"Until they (Arsenal) think something different about me, I'm happy.

"I had a conversation with the manager. He knows my opinion and we’re fine."